Ji Chang-wook tests positive for Covid-19

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming one of the biggest names in the country's entertainment industry to be infected with the virus.

The heart-throb, who was about to film Netflix series Annarasumanara (The Sound Of Magic), is now undergoing treatment in isolation, his agency Glorious Entertainment said in a statement yesterday.

According to the South Korean media, Ji, 34, went for a test over the weekend and it came back positive yesterday.

His co-stars, actor Hwang In-youp and actress Choi Sung-eun, have since tested negative.

Filming for the Netflix series, which is based on popular webtoon Annarasumanara, has been halted as a result.

Ji, who is well known for his roles in TV series such as Empress Ki (2013 to 2014) and Backstreet Rookie (2020), is the latest celebrity in South Korea to test positive for Covid-19, raising fears of an outbreak in the country's entertainment industry.

Kim Sung-kyu, leader of K-pop boy band Infinite, Lee Min-hyuk of boy band BtoB, and Doyoung and Junghwan, members of boy band Treasure, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Other celebrities who have caught the virus include model Han Hye-jin, singer San of boy group Ateez, singer Hani of girl group Exid and singer Seo In-young, formerly of girl band Jewelry.

Meanwhile, comedian Yoo Jae-suk of Running Man (2010 to present) fame tested negative for the virus. He went into quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed case while filming the variety show You Quiz On The Block.

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung and Ju Ji-hoon also tested negative for Covid-19, after a crew member on the set of spy thriller Hunt was found to have the virus.