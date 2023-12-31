Jeremy Renner surprises hospital staff one year after near-fatal snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner ended 2023 with a heart of gratitude and thanksgiving.

The star of the Avengers movies (2012 to present) and Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021) took to Instagram on Dec 29 to thank the doctors, nurses and first responders who came to his aid when he had a near-fatal snowplough accident on Jan 1.

Renner, 52, surprised medical staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, to thank the people who saved him.

“Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital. Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all,” wrote the Oscar-nominated American actor, referring to the non-profit hospital where he stayed amid his recovery.

He added: “Thank you and this community for keeping me here... I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

Renner also stopped by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue to thank the teams for their service.

“One year ago, our friend Jeremy Renner suffered a catastrophic injury that nearly ended his life,” the firefighters wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Renner and the crew.

“Our skilled firefighters/paramedics from Station 39 responded first to the scene and took action that contributed to saving his life. Today, he visited our crews to express gratitude. Thank you for stopping by @jeremyrenner.”

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple operations after his snowplough ran over him. He was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow at his property in Reno.

Doctors used titanium rods and screws to repair his broken ribs, and placed metal in his legs as well as his face to rebuild an eye socket.