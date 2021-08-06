Jennifer Lopez sparks rumours of BTS collaboration with mash-up of their songs

SEOUL - Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been busy on social media, not only going Instagram official with actor Ben Affleck, but also following and posting about K-pop sensation BTS.

Last month (July), the 52-year-old started following the seven-member band on Twitter and they followed her in return in a rare move.

Shortly after, she posted a mash-up of her catchy new single, Cambia El Paso, and BTS' latest hit, Permission To Dance.

Cambia El Paso, which features rapper Rauw Alejandro, is mainly in Spanish with some English lyrics, while Permission To Dance, BTS' third English single, is co-written by British singer Ed Sheeran.

Remixed by music producer Carneyval, the clip first appeared on TikTok and subsequently inspired a TikTok dance by choreographer Sienna Lalau, which went viral after Lopez reposted it this week.

She followed up on Thursday (Aug 5) with another post on Twitter, this time setting the music of the mash-up to sizzling hot clips from her music video, featuring her in a shiny silver bikini top.

All these posts and unprecedented love for BTS have fans speculating that a possible collaboration may be in the works.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, BTS' leader RM said: "We're open to anything… Maybe when it's time, I think we'll be able to release another song in English or Korean or Spanish - or any language."