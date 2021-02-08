Jennifer Lawrence reportedly hurt by flying glass on film set

LOS ANGELES • Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and The Boston Globe reported last Friday.

Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of Don't Look Up cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding, TMZ said.

She was in a restaurant when the explosion, which was supposed to be part of the scene, did not go as planned, according to the website.

The Boston Globe said the extent of the injury was unclear in the accident that happened early morning last Friday.

Citing two sources close to the production, the newspaper said Lawrence was holding her face when paramedics arrived and that filming had been halted last Friday.

But crew members said the actress did not suffer a serious injury and that film production could resume this week, according to the Boston Globe.

Netflix, which plans to release the comedy about two astronomers, declined to comment on the reports.

Hollywood outlet Deadline said the movie was picked up by Netflix a year ago, but the production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline quoted unnamed sources as saying that Lawrence was recovering.

Don't Look Now, directed by Adam McKay, boasts a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

Lawrence, 30, has not appeared on the silver screen since X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), but has four new movies in the works, according to movie database IMDB.com.

She won a Best Actress Oscar in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and played the protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the film adaptations of The Hunger Games (2012 to 2015).

She married New York art dealer Cooke Maroney in late 2019 and made a rare appearance on social media in November last year when she posted a video of herself running down the streets to celebrate Mr Joe Biden's win in the United States presidential election.

