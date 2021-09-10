Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child

LOS ANGELES • Oscar-winning American actress Jennifer Lawrence (right) is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, People magazine reported on Wednesday.

It said Lawrence's representative had confirmed the pregnancy, after news spread on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The star of The Hunger Games film series (2012 to 2015) married Mr Maroney, 37, a New York art dealer, in an October 2019 wedding attended by celebrities such as singer Adele, comedienne Amy Schumer and actress Emma Stone.

Lawrence, 31, won a Best Actress Oscar in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook (2012).

She has been nominated for three other Oscars for her roles in Winter's Bone (2010), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

She is also expected to star in Bad Blood, a 2022 biopic of health technology start-up Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is now standing trial for fraud.

The movie is based on the May 2018 book of the same name by journalist John Carreyrou, whose work first exposed Holmes.

Lawrence was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, according to Forbes.

