Jeffrey Xu sorry for posting photo of Terence Cao party

Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu has apologised for his role in posting the infamous photo of the Terence Cao gathering which breached Covid-19 rules and led to fines for all 13 people involved.

The star-studded gathering last October at veteran actor Cao's home came to light after Xu's photo went viral. Other celebrities who were at the gathering included Dawn Yeoh, Sonia Chew, Julie Tan, Shane Pow and Jeremy Chan, who were fined $300 each, while Cao was fined $3,500 for hosting the gathering at his home.

In an interview with 8days.sg, which was published on Thursday, Xu, 32, opened up about having to act with Yeoh in the wake of the scandal.

"I spoke to her about it and she was okay, and I also apologised to everyone else who was involved, but since I had to face (Dawn) for work, I felt it was even more important to talk to her," he said.

They were playing a couple in the drama My Mini-Me And Me and he admitted that things were "quite awkward", but they managed to stay professional on set.

However, when asked if he still kept in touch with the others who were at the gathering, he merely smiled and said "no leh".

He also expressed his gratitude to his girlfriend of five years, actress Felicia Chin, 36.

"I'm so thankful I had her by my side. I will always remember everyone who chose to believe in me," he said. "I know I did wrong, but the past is in the past, and I learnt and matured a lot from this experience.

"Looking back, it was a very important process that really allowed me to grow."