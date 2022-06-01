Jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro celebrates 45 years in music

SINGAPORE - His name might be synonymous with jazz in Singapore. But for his upcoming Esplanade Concert Hall concerts on July 1 and 2, veteran musician and composer Jeremy Monteiro will showcase a wide range of works that incorporates genres such as pop and classical.

The two shows mark the 61-year-old's 45th year in the music industry and are among the highlights of PopLore, an ongoing year-long series at the Esplanade that celebrates Singapore music.

You put on many performances a year, both big and small. What has it been like for you now that pandemic-related restrictions on live performances have been eased?

From the late 1980s until about 2010, I did more than 250 performances a year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I did 80 to 90 shows a year. Now that things are opening up, I should be up to 50-plus shows - both big and small - for the rest of the year.

Q: What will you play at the PopLore concerts?

It will be an eclectic selection of mostly jazz, and songs from my work in other genres such as pop and country.

I am also excited about the addition of some symphonic jazz items in the show. Symphonic jazz (a blend of jazz and classical music) is my new obsession and I hope to help catalyse it over the next few years.

Q: What can you say about the musicians who will share the stage with you at the concerts?

There are too many to name and speak about here. I am very excited I managed to get the great Singapore vocal group Stardust to get back together and perform with me. I am also excited about my performance with Toby Tan, a talented 13-year-old pianist.

Another highlight is playing with my friends - French jazz trumpeter Nicolas Folmer and German saxophonist Tony Lakatos.

Not many musicians in Singapore share your longevity and success. What did you have to do to achieve both?

I guess I was able to combine a sustained dedication to my craft as a musician and an ability to touch audiences, many of whom have become solid supporters. I am truly grateful.

Q: How has the music scene and industry in Singapore changed the most since you started out?

For one thing, the number of excellent young musicians in all genres is astonishing and inspiring. The government support for the arts is also stunning when compared with other countries.