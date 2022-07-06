Jay Chou's unreleased album gets 'reviews' on Chinese site

BEIJING • Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou's new album has received a low rating of 5.3 on Chinese review website Douban, even though it has not been officially released.

Chou, 43, announced last month that his long-awaited album, whose title is believed to be The Greatest Work, will be out on July 15.

The highly anticipated project is his first studio album in six years, since Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories was released in 2016.

The Mandopop star said last Friday that he would be debuting a new music video today.

However, fans from China discovered on Monday that his new album had already been reviewed on Douban.

The rating was as low as 5.3 in the beginning, rising to 5.8 and then 7.5 eventually.

More than half of the so-called reviews gave the album a five-star rating.

There were, however, a few reviews which gave it a one-star rating, claiming that Chou has run out of ideas in his new album.

Douban took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday evening to apologise for allowing users to review an unreleased album and blamed it on a "software bug".

It said: "We have turned off the ratings and cleared all the reviews."

Douban also promised that similar errors would not occur again.

The issue even caught the attention of China's official People's Daily on Monday, which commented on Weibo that there is a need to stop the disorderly fandom culture.