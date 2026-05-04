Jay Chou’s Carnival II World Tour to be staged at National Stadium in January for three nights

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Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou performing in Hangzhou, China, in April 2026, the first stop of his new Carnival II World Tour.

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou has announced his new Carnival II World Tour, with the Singapore stop set for a three-night run from Jan 8 to 10 , 2027, at the National Stadium.

KrisFlyer members can enjoy exclusive priority access to purchase tickets through t he KrisFlyer priority sale from 10am to 11.59pm on May 19. To access the p riority sale , KrisFlyer members must register via the Kris+ mobile app between noon on May 4 and 11.59pm on May 10. For more information, go to str.sg/oeJDy

For OCBC card members, the priority sale is from 10am to 11.59pm on May 20. General ticket sales begin at 10am on May 21 via Ticketmaster.

Chou’s last Carnival World Tour stopped by the Republic thrice – in 2020, 2022 and 2024. That tour symbolised the joy and emotions brought by his music, as well as precious memories with his fans.

The Carnival II World Tour is expected to continue that legacy, extending the spirit of celebration into a new chapter of the 47-year-old artiste’s musical journey.

It will feature a reimagined concept, elevated production and a renewed grand carnival experience. It will reportedly sport a ground-breaking stage, combining innovative structures and unprecedented design to deliver a striking and sophisticated visual experience.

Chou will also introduce a new concert experience with a “one city, one theme” concept, giving each tour stop a unique identity. For Singapore, t he Mandopop star will debut the theme of “Sunny Day Singapore”, drawing on the track Sunny Day (2003) from his fourth studio album Yeh Hui-mei.

The concept taps the idea of Singapore as a city where rain gives way to light, like the emotions conveyed in the song. It reflects a journey from cherished childhood memories to the present, and encourages fans to move forward with passion and courage.

The Carnival II World Tour also marks the 25th anniversary of Chou’s debut in 2000. Over the years, he has come to be known for songs such as East Wind Breaks (2003), Far Away (2006), Rice Field (2008) and Rainbow (2007).

Book it/Jay Chou Carnival II World Tour 2027 in Singapore

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Jan 8, 8pm; Jan 9, 7.30pm; and Jan 10, 7.30pm

Admission: $238 to $398 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645). Pre-sales begin on May 19, and general sales commence on May 21 via Ticketmaster