Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jay Chou shocks netizens after reportedly spending over $58k on dinner

In another Instagram update, the Mandopop star shared a photo of himself admiring a painting at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou has left netizens stunned after reportedly splashing out a fortune on a lavish dinner.

In a recent Instagram story , the 47-year-old gave fans a glimpse of his meal, which featured an elaborate sashimi spread and four bottles of premium red wine.

The wine collection alone was said to be worth between NT$1.5 million ( S$58,000 ) and NT$2 million , as per Sin Chew Daily.

One of the bottles was a Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, which is widely regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious and expensive wines.

A single bottle is said to fetch more than NT$1 million .

Fine dining was not the only highlight of Chou’s outing in Sydney, Australia.

In another Instagram update, the Mandopop star shared a photo of himself admiring a 1956 painting by legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

“Today’s itinerary is a little over the top,” he wrote in the caption.

His posts quickly sparked discussion online, with netizens commenting on his extravagant lifestyle and appreciation for the finer things in life.

“He is pairing a dinner with wine worth over a million. That’s what it means when money is just a number,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “He once bought a painting worth millions without batting an eye. This is probably just pocket change to him.”

According to reports, Chou recently purchased two new pieces of artwork by Austrian artist Egon Schiele but did not disclose their prices.

One of the paintings, called Frauenbildnis mit Blauem und Grunem Halstuch (Portrait Of A Woman With Blue And Green Scarf), was last sold for US$1.92 million ( S$2.45 million ) earlier this year.

It is yet to be known how much Chou paid for it.

In May, Chou forked out US$20 million on a 1924 oil painting, titled The Morning Session, by French artist Henri Matisse.

Reports indicate that he acquired the artwork through Sotheby’s, one of the world’s largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewellery and collectibles. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK