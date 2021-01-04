Jay Chou edits wife's photo, sparking pregnancy rumours

TAIPEI • Eagle-eyed fans of Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou spotted that he had doctored a photo of his wife's belly, sparking speculation that he had done it to conceal a pregnancy.

The possibility of a third child for Chou, 41, and Hannah Quinlivan, 27, who married in 2015, sent fans into a frenzy as they scrutinised the group photo from a New Year's Eve celebration that the singer posted on Instagram on Jan 1.

The couple have a three-year-old son, Romeo, and a five-year-old daughter, Hathaway. Chou is known for doting on his wife, who is an actress and model.

Comparing the photo with a similar one posted by a friend, Chou's appears to have been altered to slim down Quinlivan's waist.

In the process of amateur photo manipulation, the table leg behind her was also visibly distorted.

In the friend's photo, there was a noticeable bump under Quinlivan's belted trenchcoat.

Apple Daily Taiwan noted that Quinlivan's most recent public appearance was in November last year.

At the time, she had been spotted with a hint of a belly. She had also spoken previously of wanting to have three children.

However, to the disappointment of Chou's followers, his agent has since spoken to quash the baby rumours: "It's just that the clothes are too big."

It seems to not have been a baby bump - only a food baby after the holiday feasting.