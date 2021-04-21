Jason Momoa surprises Dwayne Johnson's daughter with birthday video

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Tiana Gia, had the best surprise on her third birthday on Sunday (April 18), when Aquaman himself sent her a video message.

The superhero character, played by Jason Momoa in the eponymous 2018 film, is a firm favourite of the birthday girl.

In the video, Momoa, 41, who is also known for his role as Khal Drogo in hit series Game Of Thrones in 2011 and 2012, said: "I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too. I'll see you soon. Happy third birthday."

Johnson, 48, filmed his daughter's "priceless" reaction and posted it on Instagram.

The Moana (2016) star wrote in the caption: "This kind of stuff will always be the best part of our fame. You epitomise one of my favourite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice'. Thanks for having my back - I'll always have yours."

Another birthday girl, Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, received a heartfelt message on Tuesday (April 20).

Zeta-Jones, 51, posted the tribute on Instagram: "Happy 18th birthday, Carys Zeta. You are everything and everything is you.

"Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind."

The proud mother continued: "Your wisdom outnumbers your years. Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humour......very important...is insurmountable. I could go on."

She posted a throwback photo of when her daughter was a toddler, as well as a more recent one, and also included a screenshot of a funny text exchange between them.

In the text, her daughter had written: "Thank you for giving birth to me."

Zeta-Jones responded with, "Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment. Wait……Oscar?…….No…….Definitely you."

Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2002 for her role in musical Chicago and gave birth to her daughter a year later.