Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet to split after 16 years together

LOS ANGELES • Aquaman star Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have announced that they are separating.

In a joint statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Momoa, 42, wrote: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

He continued: "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

The statement, which also mentioned their "devotion unwavering" to their children, was signed "J & L".

Bonet, 54, who became famous playing Denise Huxtable in sitcom The Cosby Show (1984 to 1992) and now works sporadically as an actress, keeps a low profile and does not have any social media presence.

The former couple, who met in 2005, married in 2017 and have two children together - daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Momoa is also the stepfather of actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet's daughter with her ex-husband, singer Lenny Kravitz.

Bonet, who fell in love with Momoa before he found fame as Khal Drogo in hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), said in a March 2018 interview with Porter magazine: "What's cool about Jason is that he's an alpha male who stands for love and family.

"Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age - he's a leader; he's generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line."

Momoa, too, had gushed about Bonet in past interviews, calling her "mama", his "queen" and a "goddess".

In a November 2019 story in Esquire magazine, he said: "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm, like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible.'"