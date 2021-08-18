Jason Momoa is 'a playful cat'

Having built a career playing fierce, flinty warrior types - in fantasy drama Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) and superhero smash Aquaman (2018) - Jason Momoa can probably afford to show off his softer side.

And he does so in the movie Sweet Girl, which debuts on Netflix on Friday.

The action revenge thriller casts him as a father on the run with his daughter after trying to seek justice for his wife, who died when a pharmaceutical company pulled a life-saving cancer drug off the market.

The moment when his character breaks down and cries "was without a doubt the hardest scene - just because you have to get into that headspace over and over", the 42-year-old says at a virtual press event.

"And if the camera messes up, you have to go through the whole process again just to get back to that place.

"I've never had to do anything like that before in a movie - or really in life, to that level. So, that was definitely the hardest scene."

But it was fun to watch that part of the film, especially with his friends.

"I've watched it with quite a few friends and they get pissed because they don't want to cry watching me - and they do cry. It's always fun to make your buddies cry," he says with a laugh.

The actor is also a devoted dad in real life. He and wife Lisa Bonet, a 53-year-old actress, have a daughter, 14, and a son, 12.

He is also the stepfather of actress Zoe Kravitz, 32 - Bonet's child with singer Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa says he has taught his kids how to defend themselves, although not to the extent that he and his on-screen daughter in Sweet Girl, played by Isabela Merced, have to.

"I'm not sure what I've learnt from the film that I would bring to my kids, necessarily, because I hope we're never on the run and have to kill anyone.

"But as far as teaching my daughter how to protect herself, she's getting really good at it, and she's beating up on me."

And he says his persona as a father in this film is pretty much true to life.

"There are a lot of places where I've brought my own personal life into.

"How you see me as a father in this is probably not too far from what I'm really like in normal life, except I'm more of a playful cat.

"If I were in the position of my character, this is how I'd be," says the star, who has Hawaiian, European and Native American ancestry.

Momoa had wanted to portray a father on screen, especially one with such a loving relationship with his wife and child.

"I really love the scenes of us boxing and playing, and me teaching my kid how to do things and what to do if I'm not there. I never had this in any film before."

And while brief, the moments with the character's wife were crucial to the story.

"That was really important to me in the script. I wanted to have that slow opening, which most people don't like, but I do. It lets you sit with the family.

"I feel like in the small amount of time she was in the movie, you really felt him being the husband he needed to be."

This heartfelt emotional through line will be one of the most surprising things about the film, he believes.

"I think when people see the trailer, they're going to be, like, 'Cool, it's Momoa, it's going to be action.' But then you kick into the first 15 minutes and you're, like, 'Why am I crying?'

"Then, you buckle up and get a little twist and you're, like, 'Damn, I didn't see it coming.' That's why it's going to be a great movie."

• Sweet Girl premieres on Netflix on Friday.