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SINGAPORE - Movie fans who missed the Singapore premiere of Japan’s kabuki-themed hit Kokuho (2025) will now have another chance to watch the film.

Shaw Organisation said in a press statement on June 29 that it will be screened exclusively at Shaw Theatres cinemas from July 23.

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Japanese novelist Shuichi Yoshida, Kokuho, which literally translates to National Treasure, made its Singapore premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival in December 2025.

Spanning 50 years, Kokuho follows the life of Kikuo Tachibana (played by Japanese actor Ryo Yoshizawa) – the son of a yakuza boss who is taken in by a kabuki star – and his deep friendship and blistering rivalry with his benefactor’s son.

Directed by Japanese film-maker Lee Sang-il, who is of Korean descent, the three-hour epic also stars Ryusei Yokohama, Mitsuki Takahata and Ken Watanabe.

The movie ended up earning over 20 billion yen (S$160 million) and breaking the domestic box office record for a live-action Japanese film after 22 years, surpassing the 17.35 billion yen record set by action-comedy Bayside Shakedown 2 in 2003. Kokuho has since made more than US$134 million (S$173 million) worldwide.

It also received 17 nominations at the Japan Academy Film Prize in March, winning 10 awards, including for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor for Yoshizawa, 32.

The film was Japan’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards in March, where it was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.