Japan manga Chiikawa craze hits Shanghai for National Day holiday rush

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Beloved Japanese manga Chiikawa, featuring a gingerly tiny creature and its friends, has warmed hearts and burned holes in the pockets of scores of Chinese fans during the National Day holiday rush with a themed exhibition in Shanghai, despite frosty diplomatic ties between Tokyo and Beijing.

The first Chiikawa Days exhibition in mainland China is being held in downtown Shanghai, following its success in Hong Kong in the summer of 2025 and in Taipei earlier in 2026 .

Classic scenes from the manga have been recreated at the exhibition, which runs from Sept 12 to Nov 1. And available for purchase are limited-edition plush toys of the franchise’s main characters dressed as signature Shanghainese delicacies, such as soup dumplings and pan-fried pork buns.

Beneath its cute exterior, Chiikawa, whose name combines the shortened forms of the Japanese words for small and cute, depicts a dystopian world in which characters must work hard to make ends meet while highlighting their friendships and perseverance in the face of hardship.

“Each character’s personality and their relentless efforts resonate with me ,” a 34-year-old female office worker said at the exhibition.

The Chiikawa series began as comic vignettes posted on X by Japanese illustrator Nagano during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since won the hearts of many Chinese internet users, who call it “digital ibuprofen” for relieving the stresses of everyday life.

Mainland China last year saw the first permanent official Chiikawa merchandise store launched in Shanghai, with five more opening in cities such as Nanjing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen earlier in 2026 .

A Chiikawa-themed pop-up ramen shop also opened for trial operation in Shanghai in late September and has been packed to capacity ever since.

While the first animated movie in the franchise Chiikawa The Movie: The Secret Of The Mermaid Island (2026) has become a blockbuster in Japan this year, its approval for theatrical release in mainland China has apparently stalled. Diplomatic relations have remained soured since last November following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing views as its own.

A 26-year-old female office worker from Suzhou, about a 1½-hour drive from Shanghai, who came specifically for Chiikawa Days, said she had already written off hopes that the movie could be shown in mainland China.

“I am planning to go to Japan with my friends to see it,” she said. KYODO NEWS