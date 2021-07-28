Jang Ki-yong to enlist after filming with Song Hye-kyo

Actress Song Hye-kyo (below right) teased fans with a photo (above) of her and actor Jang Ki-yong (below left) on Instagram. They are filming a drama about the various stages of love and break-ups.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SEOUL • K-drama actor Jang Ki-yong, who most recently appeared in romantic comedy My Roommate Is A Gumiho (2021), will enlist in South Korea's mandatory military service for males on Aug 23.

His agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement on Monday to say the 28-year-old is finishing filming for a romantic drama with top actress Song Hye-kyo before enlisting. He will be serving for 18 months.

It added: "To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the location and time of his enlistment will not be revealed. This was an inevitable decision made for the safety of fans and reporters, so we ask for your understanding."

Song, 39, gave a sneak peek at the upcoming drama about the various stages of love and break-ups, out later this year, in an Instagram post on Monday.

She shared a photo which shows the back view of them sitting next to each other.

This is the first time the Descendants Of The Sun (2016) actress is starring opposite Jang.

She plays the trendy manager of a design team at a fashion label, while he portrays a rich freelance photographer.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2021, with the headline 'Jang Ki-yong to enlist after filming with Song Hye-kyo'. Subscribe
