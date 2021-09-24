James Corden calls BTS fans '15-year-old girls', angers them

SEOUL • Talk show host James Corden has incurred the wrath of K-pop boy band BTS' fanbase by calling them "15-year-old girls".

The fans, known as the BTS Army, took offence at the British comedian's jokes on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, when he poked fun at the band's recent appearance at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City and it started with some pretty unusual visitors - BTS were there," Corden said.

"Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General Antonio Guterres."

Corden, 43, has invited BTS on his show numerous times in the past and their fans even call him "Papa Mochi" because of his relationship with band member Jimin, who is nicknamed "Mochi".

Even so, the social media backlash to his jokes was swift and brutal, as the BTS Army accused him of using their idols to gain clout.

One fan, quoting the lyrics to BTS' hit song Fake Love, wrote on Twitter: "I'm so sick of this fake love. I'm so sorry but it's fake love. James Corden isn't Papa Mochi any more."

Others took offence at his dig at teenage girls, with one of them tweeting: "James Corden, as a teenage girl myself, I just want to take a moment to say, 'Leave us alone.'

"I'm not brainless for liking a boy band and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do."