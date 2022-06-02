Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock will reconcile after Oscars slap

LOS ANGELES - Actress-host Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about the slapping incident at the Academy Award in March.

Her husband, actor Will Smith, had gone on stage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about her shaved head.

On Wednesday's (June 1) episode of her chat show Red Table Talk, which she co-hosts with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, she said: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

"With the state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever."

This is the first time she has addressed the incident directly.

The 50-year old continued: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years - and that's (to) keep figuring out this thing called life together."

That particular episode of Red Table Talk touched on the stories of those living with alopecia, a condition Pinkett Smith has openly struggled with.

Smith, 53, who went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard, faced significant backlash after the assault and was subsequently banned from future Academy Awards and related events for 10 years .

He publicly apologised to Rock, saying that he "reacted emotionally" as the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear".

Last month, he went to India to practise yoga and meditation, and has been keeping a low profile.

Two days after the Oscars, Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram, writing: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."