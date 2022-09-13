Jacob Elordi to star as Elvis Presley in new Sofia Coppola movie

LOS ANGELES – Writer-director Sofia Coppola is set to take Priscilla Presley’s best-selling memoir Elvis And Me to the big screen.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his roles in The Kissing Booth (2018 to 2021) teen franchise on Netflix and Euphoria (2019 to present), will take on the role of legendary singer Elvis Presley.

Mare Of Easttown (2021) star Cailee Spaeny will play his divorced wife in the movie, titled Priscilla.

Written, produced and directed by Coppola, the film is set to start production in autumn in Toronto.

For the project, the Oscar winner will again work with her long-time collaborators, including cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd and costume designer Stacey Battat. They collaborated on movies such as The Beguiled (2017) and On The Rocks (2020).

Elordi and Spaeny, both 25, are the latest stars to portray the famous former couple on screen.

Austin Butler, 31, and Olivia DeJonge, 24, did so in the recent musical biopic Elvis, which was directed by Baz Luhrmann.