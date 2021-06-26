Jackson, Glover to get honorary Oscars

LOS ANGELES • American actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover, Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and American actress-director Elaine May will receive honorary Oscars ahead of the 2022 gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

Jackson, May and Ullmann will be given honorary statuettes, while Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards on Jan 15, the Academy said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to present this year's Governors Awards to four honourees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," said Academy president David Rubin.

Glover, 74, first earned widespread recognition on the big screen in director Steven Spielberg's adaptation of The Color Purple (1985), before starring opposite actor Mel Gibson in the popular Lethal Weapon cop buddy movies (1987 to 1998).

"Danny Glover's decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognising our shared humanity on and off the screen," Mr Rubin said.

Jackson, 72, has appeared in dozens of films, earning an Oscar nomination for his indelible turn in director Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994).

He has appeared in multiple Marvel movies (2008 to present) as eyepatch-wearing, one-time Shield boss Nick Fury, wielded a lightsaber in the Star Wars universe (1999 to 2019) as Jedi master Mace Windu, and delivered an unforgettable line in Snakes On A Plane (2006).

Ullmann, 82, was introduced to international audiences in Ingmar Bergman's Persona (1966) and went on to make many films with the Swedish director.

She earned two Oscar nominations for Best Actress for the films The Emigrants (1971) and Face To Face (1976).

Mr Rubin said her "bravery and emotional transparency have gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals".

May, 89, achieved great success through her comedy partnership with the late actor-director Mike Nichols, before going on to earn Oscar nominations for writing the screenplays for Heaven Can Wait (1978) and Primary Colors (1998).

She also directed films, including A New Leaf (1971), The Heartbreak Kid (1972) and Ishtar (1987).

"Elaine May's bold, uncompromising approach to film-making as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers," Mr Rubin said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE