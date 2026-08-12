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J-pop stars Yoasobi to perform at National Stadium in February, only SE Asian show of their tour

Yoasobi will be the first Japanese act to headline Singapore’s National Stadium.

SINGAPORE - J-pop powerhouse Yoasobi will return to Singapore to play their biggest show here yet at the National Stadium on Feb 20, 2027.

It is the duo’s only Sout h-e ast Asian stop on their newly announced tour, Yoasobi 10-city Dome & Stadium Tour 2026-2027 Super Planet. The tour spans late 2026 to early 2027 across five cities in Japan and five across Asia, including Taipei, Seoul and Hong Kong.

The pair, comprising songwriter-producer Ayase and singer Ikura, will be the first Japanese music act to headline a solo concert at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

Tickets are priced from $108 to $498. Pre-sales start on Aug 18, while general sales start Aug 19.

In 2024, Yoasobi played their debut Singapore show at the Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa, which sold out the same day tickets went on sale.

The following year, they played two sold-out nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. With almost 20,000 attendees in total, it was the largest audience for a solo outing by a J-pop act in Singapore to date.

Their upcoming show fulfils a promise Ayase made in a 2025 interview with T he Straits Times at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. “There’s a much bigger venue next door, we want to fill it up... hopefully we can play there next time when we come back,” he said.

Formed in 2019, Yoasobi are Spotify’s most-streamed Japanese act outside Japan for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024. Their debut single, Into The Night/Yoru ni Kakeru (2019), became a global hit with over 1.3 billion streams, while subsequent releases like Haven’t (2020) and the viral hit Idol (2023) topped international charts.

Concert promoter Sozo expects the upcoming show to draw attendees from regional countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Singapore Tourism Board’s director of leisure events Guo Teyi says in a statement that Singapore’s ability to consistently attract major global performers across diverse genres solidifies its standing as Asia’s leading destination for world-class live entertainment.

“Yoasobi’s return at this scale reflects this momentum, and we warmly welcome Yoasobi and their fans from around the world to experience not only an unforgettable concert but also the best that Singapore has to offer.”

Sozo’s founder and managing director Shawn Chin added in a statement: “Yoasobi stands at the forefront of global J-pop, and it is incredibly exciting for us to be part of this historic milestone and their continued growth on the world stage.”

Book It/Yoasobi 10-city Dome & Stadium Tour 2026-2027 Super Planet

Where: Singapore National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Feb 20, 7pm

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $498. Pre-sales start Aug 18, 10am to 11.59pm via the Trip.com app. General public sales start Aug 19 at noon via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645) and yoasobi.sozolive.asia