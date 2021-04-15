J-Lo, H.E.R. to star in vaccine fund-raising gig

LONDON • Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for Covid-19 vaccines.

The event came following last year's One World - Together At Home fund-raiser in which locked-down stars, including Lady Gaga, performed from their homes.

Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez. It will also feature rock band Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, according to organiser Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

Global Citizen chief executive Hugh Evans told Reuters: "This is really an opportunity to call on world leaders to make sure that the 27 million heroic healthcare workers around the world that don't yet have access to a vaccine can get access over the coming months."

The event will also campaign for fair and equal access to vaccines for all.

"The reality is that right now, many of the wealthiest nations are starting to stockpile vaccines," said Mr Evans.

He added the broadcast would urge nations to donate excess doses and give financial support to the Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organisation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

Covax aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of this year.

"The great news is that there have already been many nations around the world that are starting to donate doses," Mr Evans said.

"Australia, for example, donated a million doses to Papua New Guinea. We know the Norwegian government decided to make a donation of doses. There's really great momentum that is building."

REUTERS