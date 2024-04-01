J-Hope is first BTS member to set up solo pop-up store in Seoul

SEOUL – South Korean rapper J-Hope of BTS opened a street dance-themed pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on March 30, according to the K-pop boy band’s record label Big Hit Music.

The “Hope on the Street” pop-up store – which runs till April 5 – promotes his album Hope On The Street Vol. 1, released on March 29, and the six-episode docuseries Hope On The Street, which premiered on Prime Video on March 28.

Featuring songs from the album, the show highlights J-Hope’s life story and love of dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year in show business, returning to his dancing roots.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is the first member of BTS to organise a solo pop-up store. The 30-year-old has been serving in the South Korean military since April 2023 and is set to be discharged on Oct 17.

Three floors are filled with content and merchandise related to the album and docuseries.

J-Hope designed the venue to give off different scents in different zones to enhance the visitor experience, according to Big Hit Music.