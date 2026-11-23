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IU to play two nights at Singapore’s National Stadium in March 2027

South Korean singer-actress IU is set to perform in the Republic on March 6 and 7, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Uaenas, it’s a Good Day for you. South Korean singer-actress IU is set to perform in Singapore in 2027 on March 6 and 7.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, will take her 2027 IU World Tour Concert to the National Stadium, her first at the venue.

Her last Singapore show, H.E.R, was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2024, following Dlwlrma in December 2018 and Love, Poem at The Star Theatre in December 2019, both at The Star Theatre.

According to a Nov 22 post on her official Instagram account, Singapore is the fifth stop announced for the 2027 tour.

Other confirmed stops include Bangkok in January, Kaohsiung and Sydney in February, Kuala Lumpur in March, Tokyo and Hong Kong in April, and Jakarta in May.

She will be the first South Korean female solo act to hold a standalone show at the Tokyo Dome, The Korea Herald reported.

IU also teased more dates and stops to come in her Instagram announcement.

Since debuting in 2008, the 18-year veteran has balanced a prolific career as a singer-songwriter with acclaimed acting roles in K-dramas such as When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025).

Fans of I U c an look forward to singing Through The Night when details of the show, including ticket prices and the seat map, are announced at a later date.