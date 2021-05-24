Italian rockers win with 'message of hope'

ROTTERDAM • Italian rockers Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam last Saturday, hailing the kitschy tournament's return from a year off due to the pandemic as bringing a message of hope to the world.

The high-kicking lederhosen and eyeliner-wearing Italians, who were the favourites to win, beat stiff competition from France and Switzerland with their song Zitti e Buoni.

Italy's third Eurovision win, its first since 1990, capped a night of glitz and glamour in the Dutch port city despite tough pandemic restrictions that limited the live audience to just 3,500 people.

"We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," singer Damiano David shouted as he picked up the microphone-shaped glass Eurovision trophy.

The competition in Rotterdam was cancelled last year for the first time in the history of the 65-year tournament, one of the world's most-watched television events with about 200 million viewers.

This time last year, the Ahoy Arena venue was being used as a makeshift hospital.

But the theme of this year's Eurovision was "Open Up" and the Dutch government-backed coronavirus restrictions could be a model for events such as the Uefa European Football Championship and the Tokyo Olympics.

Italy's win was not without controversy, however, as footage of David bent over a table during the Eurovision ceremony went viral on social media.

David strongly denied allegations of drug-taking: "I don't use drugs. Please, guys. Don't say that really, no cocaine. Please, don't say that."

He said he had been looking down because guitarist Thomas Raggi had broken a glass.

The band later said on their Instagram Stories that they were "ready to get tested because we have nothing to hide."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE