International Women's Day features

The real ah girl soldiers

Forget the cast of the movie Ah Girls Go Army. These women are the real deal

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Long before local director Jack Neo made his hit comedy movie about female basic military training (BMT), Into The Fray: The Making Of A Female Soldier, a 2015 Web series from the Ministry of Defence, was already showing women how it was done.

Three days after Ah Girls Go Army opened in cinemas here on Feb 1, the ministry sought to jog the public's memory with a Facebook post that urged anyone who wants to know what "the real deal" is like to watch the seven-episode show.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 06, 2022, with the headline The real ah girl soldiers. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top