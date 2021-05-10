Is the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy partnership over?

Actor-comedian Seth Rogen, who had frequently collaborated with Oscar-nominated actor James Franco, has stayed mum after allegations of sexual misconduct by Franco came to light in 2018.

In an interview in British newspaper The Sunday Times on Sunday (May 9), Rogen, 39, chose his words carefully when asked about his Disaster Artist (2017) co-star. Franco also directed the drama-comedy.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said.

He was also vague about future projects with Franco, who had worked with him on a number of comedies. They include Freaks And Geeks, the 1999 television series which launched both their careers, adult comedy Sausage Party (2016) and many more.

"I don't know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic," Rogen added, referring to the allegations, which Franco has repeatedly denied.

In February, Franco, 43, settled lawsuits with two out of five of his accusers, who are former students of his film and acting school Studio 4.

The school is now shuttered and Franco has stayed out of the public eye since the allegations surfaced.

Asked if their relationship has been affected, Rogen said: "Yeah. But not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity for myself in this situation."