Is that singer Wang Leehom or actor Keanu Reeves?

American-Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom is known for his clean-cut image.

So many fans could not believe their eyes when they saw a recent photo shared by his good friend, television host Blackie Chen.

Last Thursday (April 15), Chen, who is also the chief executive of Taiwan's professional men's basketball league P. League+, posted on Instagram a photo of Wang, 44, with facial hair.

He tagged the singer and wrote "This backpacker has the style of Keanu Reeves", referring to the Hollywood actor.

Some fans said it took them awhile before they could recognise Wang. Others joked that John Wick, the character played by Reeves in the action film series of the same name (2014 to 2019), had come to Taiwan.

Wang followed up with more photos of his new look.

Last Friday, he put up photos of himself with Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, lyricist Fang Wen-shan and a friend on social media.

Some fans asked which one was Wang, while others urged him to shave his beard as they preferred his previous look.

Wang, who is married to Li Jinglei with whom he has three children, seemed unfazed by the reactions. He posted a photo of himself attending a wedding on Monday, still unshaven.