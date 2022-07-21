Iran film-maker Jafar Panahi must serve six-year sentence

TEHERAN • Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi (right), arrested last week in Teheran, must serve a six-year sentence previously handed to him in 2010, the judicial authority announced on Tuesday.

Panahi, 62, has won a number of awards at international festivals for films that have critiqued modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for Taxi in 2015, and Best Screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.

He is the third director to be detained this month, alongside Mostafa Aleahmad and Mohammad Rasoulof. The latter won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2020 with his film There Is No Evil.

"Panahi had been sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison," judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters.

Panahi was arrested in 2010, following his support for anti-government demonstrations.

He was convicted of "propaganda against the system", sentenced to six years in jail, banned from directing or writing films, and blocked from leaving the country. But he served only two months behind bars in 2010, and was subsequently living on conditional release. He was arrested again on July 11 after he went to the prosecutor's office to follow up on the situation of Rasoulof.

The arrests come after Panahi and Rasoulof decried in May the arrests of several colleagues in their homeland in an open letter.

Despite the political pressures, Iran has a thriving film industry and productions by its nationals regularly win awards at major international festivals.

Panahi's detention has sparked anger from fellow film-makers. Cannes film festival organisers said they "strongly condemn" the arrests.

The Venice film festival called for the "immediate release" of the directors, while the Berlin film festival said it was "dismayed and outraged".

The United States, which has tense relations with Iran, condemned Teheran's "continued efforts to prevent the exercise of freedom of expression".

"We urge the Iranian government to release all media workers, activists and peaceful protesters it has arbitrarily detained," a State Department spokesman said.

France on Tuesday again called for Panahi's "immediate" release, decrying his "arbitrary arrest", a foreign ministry spokesman said.

