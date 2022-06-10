Inventing Anna star may play Madonna in biopic

LOS ANGELES • It appears that Madonna has finally found her Lucky Star.

Actress Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the role of the American pop icon in an upcoming biopic, which has been in the works for at least two years and will be directed by Madonna herself.

Sources close to the project told entertainment portal Variety that Garner, who most recently starred in the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna (2022), is the front runner among a dozen candidates for the plum role.

Garner, 28, has appeared in dramas such as Ozark (2017 to 2022) and The Americans (2015 to 2018).

Other contenders for the part of the Queen of Pop, which will require singing and dancing, include actresses Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young, and singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira. They were reportedly put through a gruelling audition, which included choreography sessions lasting 11 hours a day.

The film by Universal Pictures will follow the early career of the Like A Virgin singer, who has often courted controversy and constantly reinvented herself.

The 63-year-old made her debut in 1979 and is the best-selling female music artiste of all time, with more than 300 million records sold worldwide.