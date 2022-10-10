Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West’s accounts over posts deemed anti-Semitic

LOS ANGELES – American rapper-designer Kanye West has set off one controversy after another in the past week, first at his fashion show and then on social media, prompting accusations of racism and antisemitism.

Last week, at Paris Fashion Week, the 45-year-old – who has legally changed his name to Ye – debuted a T-shirt for his fashion line bearing the phrase “White Lives Matter”.

This was followed by an incident on Friday, when he suggested on Instagram that Sean Combs, the American rapper known as Diddy, was being controlled by Jewish people.

He shared screen shots of a conversation with Diddy, writing: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business,” he wrote. The posts have since been deleted from the platform but images can still be found online.

West’s account was restricted by Instagram that day.

On Sunday, West went on Twitter and lashed out against Jewish people in a series of tweets, including one that said he would soon go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote. The tweet was removed by the company.

In a separate tweet, West accused Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram, of removing him from Instagram.

“Who you think created cancel culture?” the father of four added in another tweet.

In a statement, a spokesman for Twitter said West’s account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies. A spokesman for Meta said it places restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break its rules.

Representatives for West could not immediately be reached.

The restrictions on Twitter and Instagram mean that West’s account is active, but that he cannot post for an undisclosed period.

West had returned to Twitter on Saturday after not posting for nearly two years.

The posts were yet another test of social media companies’ willingness to monitor content that is perceived as hateful.

The T-shirt design and the social media posts were widely condemned by celebrities and Jewish groups, who said they echoed racist and antisemitic ideas.