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Inside Gaza wins best documentary at Montreal’s Cinemania film festival

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Directed by French film-maker Helene Lam Trong, Inside Gaza follows journalists from global news agency AFP after the Oct 7, 2023, attack.

Directed by French film-maker Helene Lam Trong, Inside Gaza follows journalists from global news agency AFP after the Oct 7, 2023, attack.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Inside Gaza won Best Documentary Film at Montreal’s Cinemania Film Festival. It follows four AFP journalists reporting in Gaza after the Oct 7 attack, using field footage and later interviews.
  • The film also won the People’s Choice Award on Nov 14. AFP’s Adel Zaanoun accepted the awards and dedicated them to journalists killed in Gaza and those still working there.
  • Zaanoun urged support for journalists and media freedom worldwide. The film has won several international awards and is now eligible for Oscar contention.

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MONTREAL - Inside Gaza, a documentary that follows journalists from global news agency AFP after the Oct 7, 2023, attack, received the Best Documentary Film award at Montreal’s Cinemania Film Festival.

Directed by French film-maker Helene Lam Trong, the 72-minute film follows the daily lives of four AFP journalists who bear witness to the difficulties of reporting in a war-torn territory largely closed off to international media.

The film is compiled from material produced by the team on the ground, as well as from interviews conducted after they left.

Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel killed more than 1,200 people, the vast majority of them civilians. Armed men also took more than 200 people hostage.

Israel launched an enormous military response, pulverising swathes of Gaza in attacks that have left 73,000 people dead, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The film also won the People’s Choice Award at the festival on Nov 14.

Adel Zaanoun, AFP’s Gaza bureau chief and one of the film’s four protagonists, accepted the awards in Montreal.

He dedicated the win to all the journalists “killed in this crazy and dirty war in Gaza” and to those “who still work on the ground without food, without water, without internet, without anything”.

He called on people worldwide to “continue to support journalists not only in Gaza”, but “everywhere for media freedom”.

The film has won multiple international awards and is eligible for Oscar contention. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.