Actor couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo’s three cats got them through grief

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo with their three fur kids, (from right) Zhaocai, Jinbao and Eve.

SINGAPORE – The first sign that something was wrong was the colour of his face.

Their white cat, Zhaocai, padded into the room one day with an orange face. It took a second for it to click: he had brushed against the pollen of a bouquet of lilies at home.

“Because he is white, his whole face suddenly looked orangey,” said local actor Nick Teo, 36. “We were like, what happened?”

When they learnt that lily pollen is deadly to cats, Teo and his actress wife Hong Ling, 31, immediately rushed Zhaocai to the vet.

It was a close call and their “firstborn” pulled through.

But the scare crystallised a thought that had been building slowly between work, family and home – their three cats are not just pets. They are, in many ways, emotional companions and an anchor, especially during a turbulent 2025.

That year in February, the home-grown actress lost her mother to cancer. In May on Mother’s Day, she shared about her miscarriage. In September, her grandmother died.

What should have been a second year of newlywed bliss for the couple, who married in 2023, instead became a relentless cycle of grief.

All this played out while they were working together on the upcoming Channel 8 series No Other Way, which started production in October 2025.

The couple star in the 20-episode crime drama, which premieres June 29 in two versions, PG and M18, the latter exclusive to meWatch. The series follows an emotionally detached detective (Teo) and a prosecutor (Hong) who is haunted by her past. As they investigate a string of brutal crimes, long-buried truths from their own lives gradually come to light.

Hong Ling and Nick Teo star in Channel 8 drama No Other Way. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

No Other Way demanded heavy emotional scenes from the couple and, for Teo, physical ones too. He did his own stunts, including a sequence where he was literally set on fire – under safety supervision.

The three-month shoot was draining, the couple admitted. But to be able to go home together and be greeted by their three fur kids was what they needed to decompress.

Their cats, especially Zhaocai, are intuitive to their moods.

“When we are sad, he will come over and sit beside us,” says Teo, who recently starred in Highway To Somewhere (2026). “After a long day at work, if we come home feeling very emo, he somehow knows. He will just be there with us. He can really sense it.”

3 cats, 3 different personalities

The fur family started with Zhaocai, which they adopted in January 2021. The long-haired white male, likely a ragdoll-Maine Coon mix, is about four to five years old.

They noticed Zhaocai seemed lonely because of their busy schedules and looked for a companion for him. They spotted Jinbao, a chubby orange tom, on the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) website.

“He’s very fat and very smart,” said The Spirit Hunter (2025) actress, half-exasperated and half-proud of Jinbao, who is around three to four years old.

Teo said: “He knows how to open doors, even the heavy bombshelter door where we keep their food. He will jump up, use his body weight to push the handle down and help himself.”

The third to join the family in 2023 was Eve, a British shorthair believed to be about four years old. The couple acquired her from animal shelter Voices For Animals, where they volunteer their services when they have time.

“When she first came to our house, she would eat non-stop. I think she was scared there would be no food,” said Hong. “Every time we put the food out, she would finish everything, even the leftovers from the boys.”

Over time, Eve realised that food would always be there and her frantic eating eased.

Actor couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo with their three fur kids (from right) Zhaocai, Jinbao and Eve. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HONG LING

Asked if they have favourites and the couple squirm.

Teo joked that Zhaocai, being the eldest, is his soft spot. Hong admitted that Jinbao tugs at her heart, perhaps because of his goofiness and eternally hungry eyes.

Eve, the couple conceded with a laugh, is “the youngest and the most overlooked”.

“She’s the third cat, so sometimes we do not pay her as much attention,” Teo says.

Jinbao is food-driven and shameless, the first to ask for treats and the last to leave the bowl. Eve is wary but loyal; she will come when called but on her own terms.

Together, the three cats cover the emotional spectrum: comfort, comic relief and low-key devotion.

And Zhaocai seems to know when his pawrents will be away from home – whenever the suitcases appear.

“He recognises our luggage,” says Hong. “Every time the luggage comes out, he knows we are leaving. He will become super clingy and keep meowing.”

On trips, she is the one glued to the CCTV feed, checking in on them from hotel rooms. “For me, they are totally off my mind,” Teo admitted. “She is always the one scrolling on the phone, watching the feed.”

The irony is that both actors grew up with dogs. But long days on set and irregular call times convinced them they could not commit to dog ownership.

“I chose cats because of my work schedule,” said Hong. “Now I’m totally a cat person. I think cats are like women – we need our personal space.”

The cats are mostly indoors. Attempts to take them out have ended with panting, wet noses and stressed-out felines.

And plants are now heavily policed. The lily incident rewired their habits.

“Now, every time we have flowers at home, we will check if they are poisonous to cats,” said Teo, who won his first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award at the Star Awards 2026 in April.

The couple, who are open about wanting children, joked that having pets is a training of sorts for real parenthood.

“Babies and toddlers, they can talk back. That’s very different,” Hong said with a laugh.