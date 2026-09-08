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Indonesian film remake of Descendants Of The Sun to debut in 2027

The remake will be directed by Hanung Bramantyo, a two-time best director winner at the Indonesian Film Festival.

SEOUL – The hit K-drama Descendants Of The Sun will return as an Indonesian remake film in 2027 , the South Korean production company behind the original series, Next Entertainment World, said on Sept 7 .

According to NEW, the Indonesian adaptation has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production, with a theatre release planned for 2027 in both Indonesia and South Korea.

The film is directed by Hanung Bramantyo, a two-time best director winner at the Indonesian Film Festival. His Indonesian remake of NEW’s Miracle In Cell No. 7 ranked among the country’s highest-grossing films of all time.

Following the success of the adapted Miracle In Cell No. 7, which led to a sequel and an animated adaptation, NEW is expanding its global co-production business through Descendants Of The Sun.

NEW is participating in the planning and co-production of the remake, which incorporates Indonesia’s settings and cultural sensibilities. Reza Rahadian and Dian Sastrowardoyo star as the two leads.

On Sept 6 , the cast and Bramantyo made their first public appearance to introduce the project at a session titled Descendants Of The Sun, Localised: When Global Stories Find Local Souls at Ideafest 2026 in Jakarta.

First aired in 2016, Descendants Of The Sun centres on the love and challenges faced by soldiers and doctors in harsh conditions of an unfamiliar land. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, the series recorded a peak viewership of 38.8 per cent in South Korea. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK