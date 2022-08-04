Indie rock singer Beabadoobee to perform in S'pore

Indie rock singer Beabadoobee will be in Singapore to perform at the Gateway Theatre on Sept 20.

The 22-year-old Filipino-British singer-songwriter, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, made her name with songs such as Coffee (2017) and If You Want To (2019).

She was also featured in the 2020 viral hit Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Canadian singer Powfu.

In 2020, Beabadoobee was nominated in the Rising Star category at the Brit Awards.

She was also shortlisted in BBC's Sound Of 2020 category for promising new talent. She won the Radar Award, also for new talent, at the 2020 NME Awards.

The Singapore concert is part of her Beatopia tour, named after her recently released second album which went to No. 1 on the British Independent Albums chart.

The worldwide tour includes other Asian stops such as Manila and Jakarta.

Beabadoobee released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, in 2020, and has also put out five EPs, including Lice (2018) and Our Extended Play (2021).

Tickets at $98 and $118 start selling on Aug 12 for the general public.

BEABADOOBEE: BEATOPIA TOUR 2022 - SINGAPORE

WHERE Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

WHEN Sept 20, 8pm

ADMISSION Tickets at $98 and $118. General sales start at 2pm on Aug 12 through Ticketmaster (go to www.ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets

