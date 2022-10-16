Indian, South Korean films win key prize at Busan Film Festival

SEOUL - An Indian movie about an impoverished woman involved in a pyramid scheme has won the key prize at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), organisers announced on Friday.

A total of 10 movies, including Singaporean-South Korean co-production Ajoomma, were in the running for the high-profile New Currents award at Asia’s largest festival, with two winners selected for the US$30,000 (S$42,800) prize.

The other recipient of the prestigious award – reserved for first or second-time Asian directors – was a South Korean film about a young carpenter who encounters a series of seemingly trivial but strange events.

Indian film Shivamma is director Jaishankar Aryar’s feature debut and was lauded by the festival’s judges.

“We praise the director, who completed this story that fits our current era, for his originality and intensity,” the judges said in a statement.

The other winner, A Wild Roomer, is South Korean filmmaker Lee Jeong-hong’s first feature film.

It bagged two other prizes at BIFF, including the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema award and the KBS Independent film award.

A Wild Roomer uses “innovative filming techniques” to showcase its characters, who appear to spend a lot of time in a house together, the judges said.

Festival director Huh Moon-young said its goal was to nurture regional filmmakers, not just homegrown talent.

“Supporting Asian filmmakers and rooting for them is the real responsibility of the Busan Film Festival,” he said.

To that end, the New Currents prize selection features a diverse selection of the region’s up-and-coming talents.

Ajoomma, an upbeat film about a Singaporean widow who visits South Korea, has been a hit with festival-goers, and is Singapore’s entry for the 2023 Oscars.

Director He Shuming said it was inspired by his own mother’s obsession with South Korean soap operas, and her efforts to forge a new identity for herself once her children had grown up.

“Like many Singaporean adults, I still live with my parents. I was observing her aging, and how she’s also embarking on a chapter of her life, as much as I am,” he said.