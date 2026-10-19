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Indian actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after three unidentified men open fire at him

Four to five rounds were fired at Indian actor Tiger Shroff’s BMW car.

MUMBAI – Indian actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt when unidentified men opened fire on him on Oct 18 .

However, his driver was injured in the attack, which occurred between 7pm and 7.30pm in the Pushpa Park area of suburban Juhu in Mumbai.

He has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Anil Pandit, a notorious Bishnoi gang member, said that he along with Harman Sandhu, carried out the attack.

Four to five rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW car. The incident occurred in an area under the Juhu police station’s jurisdiction. The police confirmed the actor is safe and that the investigation is ongoing.

“A firing incident has been reported under Juhu police station. Actor Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway,” a Mumbai police statement said.

The incident occurred as the actor was leaving a football ground. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the attackers’ identities and motive, are under investigation.

The Mumbai Police is examining the authenticity of a social media post claiming responsibility for the incident, which is attributed to overseas gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu.

The post alleged that Shroff ignored earlier messages warning him against working with actor Salman Khan.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, “This is really very scary. There has never been such a breakdown of law and order in Mumbai before, but it has happened now under the Mahayuti government”.

“Earlier, Baba Siddiqui was murdered, Salman Khan’s house was fired upon, and producers are receiving threats. Earlier, we used to say that Maharashtra was on its way to becoming Bihar, but now it actually has. We condemn it.

“Mumbai used to be considered the safest city in the country but today the situation has happened. This is scary.”