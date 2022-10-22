In their own voice: Celebrity audiobook memoirs narrated by the authors

Listening to celebrities narrate their life stories in audiobooks hits differently from merely reading the memoirs.
The actors’ voices, familiar from movies or television, brim with emotion as they recount stories from their childhood, juicy gossip about celebrity pals or themselves – and even a scandal or two.
Even if you are not a fan or know next to nothing about the authors, they have lived a life less ordinary, which makes for a compelling tale, and their autobiographies often offer a glimpse into what makes them tick.
For instance, actor Will Smith’s frank autobiography, Will, released before his infamous Oscar slap, takes the listener behind his movie-star facade.
In a similar vein, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries Of Alan Rickman, released last week, gives insights into the mind of the late British actor, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 69.
Notably, the audiobook is not narrated by Rickman, but features the voices of two of his Harry Potter co-stars – Alfred Enoch, who plays Dean Thomas, and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) – as well as his good friend, actor Steven Crossley.
Out next month is a highly anticipated autobiography by Friends star Matthew Perry. Narrated in the voice known to millions as that of Chandler Bing from the hit sitcom, the memoir – Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing – promises an intimate look at fame and addiction, which almost killed him.
A number of autobiographies released this year which are well worth a listen include Marvel star Simu Liu’s immigrant success story, We Are Dreamers; Crazy Rich Asians lead Constance Wu’s tell-all memoir, Making A Scene; and former child actress Jennette McCurdy’s heartbreaking account of abuse at the hands of her mother, with the controversial title, I’m Glad My Mom Died.
Other oldies but goodies include autobiographies by comedian Trevor Noah, late actress Carrie Fisher and actors Matthew McConnaughey and Stanley Tucci, who bring their distinctive voices to their audiobooks.
1. We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu (May 17, 2022; eight hours 10 minutes)
Marvel superhero Simu Liu is unafraid to show weakness and let his true emotions come through in his autobiography.
Sounding by turns vulnerable and brash, tender and confident, the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) star does not just read – he is sharing intimate family stories.
The 33-year-old goes into the hardships his parents endured during the Cultural Revolution to give an insight into his upbringing when they moved from China to Canada, and how it shaped their tumultuous parent-child relationship.
There are chapters where he chokes up with grief, such as when he speaks of his grandparents not being able to watch his movie when it came out, and other chapters where he reminisces about his early childhood in Harbin. You can almost hear the joy in his voice, despite the hardships he faced.
He also candidly shares how he slacked off at work at a Big Four accounting firm in Toronto until he was fired, which gave him the push to pursue his movie dreams.
2. Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood by Trevor Noah (Nov 15, 2016; eight hours 44 minutes)
Behind the faux serious face that Trevor Noah projects on The Daily Show, which he began hosting in 2015, is a heart-wrenching story of growing up as a biracial child in South Africa. As the title of the memoir suggests, his birth 38 years ago was considered illegal as the country was under apartheid and he has a black mother and a white father.
Hearing the charismatic host read in his distinctive accent brings his childhood exploits to life, as he takes the listener to townships where he lived in extreme poverty and was treated like an outcast due to his mixed parentage.
With an uncanny ability to find humour in even the bleakest situations, he tells of life under apartheid and the discrimination which persisted even after the system of racial segregation ended in the early 1990s.
But the most enjoyable part of the audiobook is hearing him voice his mother, who played a huge role in him breaking the cycle of poverty. She raised him to think for himself and question everything.
He said: “That was the weird and kind of amazing thing about my mum. If she agreed with me that a rule was stupid, she wouldn’t punish me for breaking it. The only way it backfired on her was that I constantly challenged and questioned her.”
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Aug 9, 2022; six hours 26 minutes)
The title of this memoir alone should grab you, even if you have no idea who the author is.
Former child star Jennette McCurdy, 30, who appeared on Nickelodeon shows iCarly (2007 to 2012) and Sam & Cat (2013 to 2014) with Ariana Grande, has penned a raw yet darkly humorous tale of her childhood and teenage years with her abusive mother, who pushed her into the spotlight.
From the first chapter, her voice and storytelling draw you in, as she relates an incident at her mother’s deathbed when she was 21.
She and her brothers take turns communicating with their comatose parent and, when McCurdy gets her chance, she decides to tell her that she has achieved the weight her mother had wanted for her all her life – 89 pounds (40kg).
The chapters continue, her voice almost child-like with innocence as she talks about the emotional, sexual and psychological abuse from her mother.
One of her shocking revelations is that of her mum going as far as to shower with her regularly and “examine” her until she was in her late teens. As a consequence, from the age of 11, she suffered from anorexia and later bulimia, due to her mum’s obsession with her weight.
But this is more than just a tale of abuse or an expose of the horrors of being a child star. It is a multilayered attempt to untangle the bonds of love and come to terms with both loving and hating one’s parent.
4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Oct 20, 2020; six hours 42 minutes)
Actor Matthew McConaughey, who hails from Texas, has an iconic, laconic drawl which makes listening to his rambling tales a laid-back pleasure.
As the 52-year-old Oscar winner explains at the start, Greenlights refers to moments when the universe gives people permission to do new things, instead of showing the red or amber light.
For instance, he writes about the time he decided to demand juicier roles and relaunch his career in what is now known as the McConaissance, explaining: “I’d been going to bed with an itchy butt, waking up with a stinky finger for long enough.”
Part motivational speaker, part wannabe poet and part earnest memoir writer, he reads with languid charm while holding nothing back.
Within the first five minutes of the listener hitting play, he has already dropped the s*** word more than a couple of times and reveals almost nonchalantly a startling incidence of family violence between his parents.
5. Will by Will Smith (Nov 9, 2021; 16 hours 16 minutes)
Hollywood A-lister Will Smith’s fall from grace after he assaulted Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony in March has been swift.
His memoirs, released a few months before that infamous slap, gives an insight into the man who sprang on stage to avenge what he perceived as an insulting joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.
His reading is fast-paced and spirited, almost rap-like, and he drops bombshell after bombshell, holding nothing back.
Candidly, the 54-year-old shares about coming close to killing his abusive father, his open marriage and sex life, his neglect of his family due to his blind dedication to his work and even his desire to have a harem of 25 women, name-dropping the likes of actress Halle Berry and ballet star Misty Copeland.
You get the sense that writing the book, which was co-authored with Mark Manson (author of Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope), was a form of therapy and catharsis, as he digs deep to reveal the price that he and his wife and children have paid for his success.
6. Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci (Oct 5, 2021; six hours 50 minutes)
Do not listen to this audiobook on an empty stomach as actor Stanley Tucci’s autobiography will leave you ravenous.
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) star weaves favourite recipes with tales of growing up in a food-obsessed Italian immigrant family, hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his movies, such as Julie & Julia (2009) with Meryl Streep, and an agonising account of his battle with oral cancer four years ago.
For someone whose religion is food, the diagnosis struck him with fear. The tumour at the base of his tongue and its treatment robbed him of his sense of taste and smell, and he was on a feeding tube for six months.
He is now cancer-free and his sense of taste has returned.
Humorous even when opening up about the low moments in his life, the 61-year-old chats like an old friend who is also a seasoned charmer, casually dishing out foodie tips and morsels of culinary advice.
7. The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher (Nov 22, 2016; five hours 10 minutes)
A bittersweet listen, The Princess Diarist by the late actress Carrie Fisher contains recollections of her time on the set of the first Star Wars movie as the now-iconic Princess Leia and her subsequent out-of-this-world stardom.
In her signature gravelly voice and self-deprecating humour, she turns back the clock to 1977, when she was a teenage actress with an all-consuming crush on her co-star, Harrison Ford, who plays Han Solo.
Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, reads the parts with Fisher’s diary entries from when she was 19. Fisher died of a sudden cardiac arrest in December 2016 at the age of 60, so listening to her recording is like hearing a voice from beyond the grave.
While not much is revealed about Fisher and Ford’s three-month fling, the audiobook, which won her a posthumous Grammy in 2018 for Best Spoken Word Album, does manage to be both intimate and audacious.
You do not need to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate this audiobook, which is full of droll quotable quotes and laugh-out-loud anecdotes from her extraordinary life, in which she battled bipolar disorder and drug addiction.
8. Making A Scene by Constance Wu (Oct 4, 2022; seven hours 53 minutes)
One of the most recognisable Asian-American faces in Hollywood, Constance Wu, 40, is best known for her roles in two iconic Asian-led productions – television series Fresh Off The Boat (2015 to 2020) and the movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018).
Her memoir, published earlier this month, made headlines for her deeply personal revelations of traumatic events she repressed for years.
Listening to her recount attempted suicide and sexual assaults is not easy, but has more impact than reading written words.
In the collection of essays, the child of Taiwanese immigrants who grew up in a suburb in Richmond, Virginia, returns frequently to the theme of repressing feelings, as she was brought up to believe that she should not make a scene (hence the title).
For instance, she did not make a scene when a date coerced her into having sex or when she was harassed by an unnamed married Asian-American producer on the early seasons of Fresh Off The Boat, way before the #MeToo movement.
She also lends her voice to touch on topics such as Asian representation, assimilation and internalised racism, as well as cyberbullying.