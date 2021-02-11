WEIBIRD GIG POSTPONED TO FEBRUARY NEXT YEAR

Due to the pandemic, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wei Li-an's concert in Singapore will be postponed.

The Weibird "At Thirty" World Tour will be moved from March 6 to Feb 26 next year. The venue will be changed from Marina Bay Sands' Sands Expo and Convention Centre to Capitol Theatre.

All existing ticket holders will be given a full refund. For more information, e-mail ticketing.sg@imclive-global.com.

Ticketing details for the rescheduled concert will be announced at a later date.