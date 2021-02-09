THE LITTLE THINGS NO. 1 AT BOX OFFICE AGAIN

American actor Denzel Washington's crime thriller The Little Things led the North American box office charts again, pulling in US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) in its second weekend of release. Overseas, the film collected US$1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries.

The R-rated film has made US$7.8 million in the United States and Canada and US$5.2 million internationally to date.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, the film debuted simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.

SPACE SWEEPERS DEBUTS AT NO. 1 ON NETFLIX

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki's sci-fi movie, Space Sweepers, reached the top of the Netflix movie chart last Saturday after its worldwide release last Friday.

Directed by Jo Sung-hee, the film, which also stars Kim Tae-ri, is the first Korean blockbuster set in space in 2092.

It is about a space clean-up crew trying to sell a weapon of mass destruction: the humanoid robot Dorothy.

The film reached the top spot in the Netflix movie rankings of at least 16 countries, including France, Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines, last Saturday, according to market research firm FlixPatrol.

