In-person JJ Lin charity gigs on Nov 27 and 28

Singaporean superstar JJ Lin will perform two concerts on Nov 27 and 28 at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

His first in-person concert in two years is titled JJ Lin "After The Rain" A Charity Live Special.

He will perform live for invited guests and members of the public in a limited-capacity environment due to prevailing safe management measures. The concert will also be streamed on his official YouTube, Weibo and Douyin channels on Nov 28.

Lin, who is known for hits such as If Only and Twilight, said: "I used to travel all over the world for work in the past. But the pandemic has slowed down the pace of life, so these past months have given me more time to spend with my family and to reflect on life and music.

"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on many people, both physically and mentally, and I hope that through my concert and music, I can provide a message of positivity and that, together, we will be able to overcome these difficult times."

The 40-year-old played two sold-out concerts at the National Stadium in 2019, as part of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour.

Tickets for the upcoming shows will be made available for purchase through a ballot next Tuesday, from 10am to 11.59pm. Tickets will be sold in pairs due to safe management measures and will be priced from $288 to $688 for two. Successful participants will be notified via an electronic direct mailer sent to their registered e-mail address on Nov 19.

The concert is organised by JFJ Productions, co-organised by MBS and sponsored by MBS and Unusual Productions. Ticket proceeds will be donated to Community Chest, a key beneficiary of MBS' corporate social responsibility programme, Sands Cares.