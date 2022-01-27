In China's new cut of Fight Club, police win

BEIJING • The first rule of Fight Club in China? Do not mention the original ending.

The second rule of Fight Club in China? Change it so the police win.

China has some of the world's most restrictive censorship rules, with the authorities approving only a handful of foreign films for release each year - sometimes with major cuts.

Among the latest movies to undergo such treatment is American director David Fincher's cult classic Fight Club (1999), starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

Film fans in China noticed over the weekend that a version of the movie newly available on streaming platform Tencent Video was given a makeover that transformed the anarchist, anti-capitalist message that made the film a global hit.

In the closing scenes of the original, Norton's character, The Narrator, kills his imaginary alter ego, Tyler Durden - played by Pitt - and then watches multiple buildings explode, suggesting that Tyler's plan to bring down modern civilisation is under way.

But a new version in China has a very different take.

The Narrator still kills Tyler, but the scene of the buildings exploding is replaced with a black screen and a coda: "The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding."

It then adds that Tyler - a figment of The Narrator's imagination - was sent to a "lunatic asylum" for psychological treatment and was later discharged.

The new ending in which the state triumphs has sparked head-scratching and outrage among Chinese fans - many of whom would likely already have seen pirated versions of the unadulterated film.

"This is too outrageous," one viewer commented on Tencent Video.

"Fight Club on Tencent Video tells us that they don't just delete scenes, but add to the plot too," a user wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

It is not clear if government censors ordered the alternate ending or if the original movie's producers had made the changes.

Tencent did not comment on the matter.

Hollywood studios often release alternate cuts in the hopes of clearing Beijing's censorship hurdles and getting lucrative access to millions of Chinese consumers.

In 2019, multiple scenes in the film Bohemian Rhapsody referencing the sexuality of British band Queen's frontman Freddie Mercury - a pivotal part of his biography - were dropped in its China release.

Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese authorities have pushed to purge society of elements they deem "unhealthy", including ones within movies, television series and computer games.

They have also launched sweeping state crackdowns on tax evasion and perceived immoral behaviour in the entertainment industry, a measure that has already targeted some of the country's biggest celebrities.

On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it was launching a month-long "clean" Web campaign to create a "civilised and healthy" atmosphere online over the Chinese New Year holiday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE