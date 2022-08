Britney's back, baby. Hold Me Closer, Britney Spears' comeback duet with legendary English crooner Elton John, is a reworked disco version of the latter's 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, and includes parts from his other songs like Don't Go Breaking My Heart (1976) and The One (1992).

It is also the American pop star's first new song since she was released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship last year, after having been on a music hiatus for six years.