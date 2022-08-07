Icelandic band Sigur Ros surprised by young fans at their comeback concerts

SINGAPORE - Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros are making their big comeback this year.
One of the country's most successful music acts, the trio are working on a new album, their first full-length release of new music since 2013's Kveikur.
