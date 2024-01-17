‘I shiver every time I pass by the National Stadium’: Jasmine Sokko on opening for Coldplay

Sokko, whose real name is Jasmine Wong, says she was bingeing on Coldplay songs with her friends when Live Nation contacted her some time in July 2023 and offered her the opening act gig.

The songwriter and electronic music producer tells The Straits Times: “It was one of the most surreal yet serendipitous moments of my life.”

When she first picked up the guitar at the age of 13, one of the songs she learnt to play was Yellow, Coldplay’s breakout hit from their debut album Parachutes (2000).

Sokko says: “Coldplay songs like Paradise (2011) and Charlie Brown (2011) soundtracked my secondary school days, at a time when the feeling of always being out of place resonated deeply with me. Even today, songs like Fix You (2005) and Magic (2014) remain my go-to remedies when I need some catharsis.”

Backed by a two-piece band, she will play a half-hour set on each night of her Coldplay gig. Her set list will include her signature electronic pop songs such as Tired (2019), which has more than 11.2 million streams on Spotify, and Hurt (2018), which has 4.7 million streams.

“I shiver every time I pass by the National Stadium,” she says, adding that the upcoming gigs will be the biggest shows she has played.

Sokko is a fan of Rriley, who first came to fame as a member of home-grown pop band The Sam Willows. “I’ve followed The Sam Willows since I was in school, and they pushed the ceiling for what music could be in Singapore, so Rriley has always left an impact on me.”

Sokko does not know if she will get to meet singer Chris Martin and the rest of Coldplay after her set, but she is looking forward to watching them perform for the first time.