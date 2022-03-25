I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang suffers leg injury in traffic accident

Joshua Ang posted a photo of himself in hospital with his partner Catherine Kew and one of his bandaged right leg. PHOTO: JOSHUA ANG/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
17 min ago

SINGAPORE - Local actor Joshua Ang, who rose to fame in director Jack Neo's movie I Not Stupid (2002), suffered a leg injury afterbeing involved in a traffic accident.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night (March 24), Ang wrote: "Still alive, not dead. Had a super bad motorcycle accident today."

The 33-year-old posted a photo of himself sitting in a wheelchair with his right leg bandaged. The caption read: "Leg is completely disfigured, fortunately no fracture, just a ton of stitches. Please excuse me if I'm MIA, will be taking a few days to recover."

He did not provide more details of the accident.

Ang also posted a photo of himself in hospital with his partner Catherine Kew, with whom he has a seven-month-old daughter.

He also has a three-year-old son with ex-wife Shannon Low.

Embed Instagram

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top