I May Destroy You's star, creator wins big

LONDON • Michaela Coel, star and creator of drama series I May Destroy You, was the big winner at Britain's Bafta TV awards on Sunday, taking home the television awards for the miniseries and leading actress.

The show, a darkly humorous take on the story of a woman who tries to rebuild her life following a sexual assault, had previously received awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for directing, editing and writing.

"Not only is Arabella someone who's very close to me, I feel like she represents a lot of women who aren't really seen on television - she's messy and she's not perfect," Coel, 33, said tearfully of her character in a post-awards interview.

She paid tribute to Ita O'Brien, the show's intimacy coordinator in charge of making cast and crew feel safe while filming scenes that were intimate or sexual in nature.

Many nominees attended the awards in person at the London ceremony, with indoor gatherings now allowed in England following a partial lifting of lockdown rules.

Others did so online.

Dance troupe Diversity won the Must See Moment award, voted for by the British public and announced by a virtual audience member, for its performance dedicated to Mr George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in May last year, and the Black Lives Matter movement on ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

"I have to say thank you to the people that complained, to the people that did put all of that abuse out there online - because you showed the truth, you showed exactly why this performance, this moment, was necessary," Diversity's leader Ashley Banjo said.

Bafta awarded the thriller Save Me Too, created by and starring Lennie James as a father searching for his missing daughter, with its drama prize.

Paul Mescal, a first-time nominee who starred in Irish drama series Normal People, took the award for leading actor.

The supporting actor prize went to Malachi Kirby for his role in Small Axe, a show directed by Oscar winner Steve McQueen about West Indian immigrants in London in the 1960s to 1980s. The show received 15 nominations in all.

Rakie Ayola won the supporting actress Bafta for her turn in Anthony, a Jimmy McGovern-penned film which imagines the bright future that Anthony Walker, a black teenager murdered 16 years ago in a racist attack in Liverpool, should have lived.

Ayola played Gee Walker, Anthony's mother.

Acclaimed Netflix series The Crown left empty-handed despite being the second most nominated show after Small Axe.

The fictionalised account of the modern British royal family had been nominated for 10 awards, including four in TV categories: Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE