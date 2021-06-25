'I just want my life back,' says Britney Spears

LOS ANGELES • American pop singer Britney Spears urged a judge to end a controversial guardianship that has given her father control of her affairs since 2008, during an emotional court hearing on Wednesday.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in the 20-minute address via video link, while fans chanted their support outside the courtroom.

The 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been largely managed by her father Jamie Spears since her highly public breakdown more than a decade ago, leading some fans to launch a "Free Britney" online campaign in recent years.

In an impassioned speech, the singer said the arrangement had left her traumatised and depressed.

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane," she said, adding that she cries every day.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes," she pleaded to Judge Brenda Penny.

Spears has rarely spoken directly about the guardianship, but her lawyer Samuel Ingham said in April that the singer wanted to directly address the court, resulting in Wednesday's hearing.

Spears has long had a troubled relationship with her father.

Last year, she filed to remove him from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. A court-appointed lawyer said Spears was "afraid" of her father.

Confidential records published on Tuesday by The New York Times say Spears told a court investigator that the conservatorship had "become an oppressive and controlling tool against her" as far back as 2016.

Spears reportedly said the guardianship system had "too much control... Too, too much" and that she was prevented from making her own decisions on friendships, dating, spending and even the colour of her kitchen cabinets.

Spears' revelation that the conservatorship also prevents her from removing a contraceptive IUD (intrauterine device) - despite her wanting to take charge of her own birth control medication and get pregnant - sparked further outrage from fans and reproductive rights groups online.

In a statement read in court, a lawyer for Spears' father said he was "sorry to hear her in so much pain" and that he loved his daughter.

Spears' former boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake, voiced his support of her after the court hearing.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right."

Other stars, including singers Mariah Carey, Halsey and Brandy, and actress Rose McGowan, have also spoken out.

"We love you Britney," Carey tweeted. "Stay strong."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE