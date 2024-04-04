‘I feel like Tom Cruise’: Actress Summer Meng on protecting her daughter during Taiwan quake

Taiwanese actress Summer Meng felt like Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible film series (1996 to present) while trying to protect her daughter during the earthquake which struck Taiwan on April 3.

The 7.4-magnitude temblor – the biggest in Taiwan since a 7.6-magnitude disaster in 1999 killed more than 2,400 people – has killed at least nine and injured more than 1,000 people.

Meng, 32, is married to television host Mickey Huang, 52, and they have a daughter nicknamed “Little Corn” who turns two in May.

From video footage shared by Meng on social media late on April 3, Little Corn was woken up by the violent shaking while she was asleep in her cot and almost hit by falling objects.

Meng was seen breaking through the fence of the playpen in a few seconds and rushing to pick up her daughter.